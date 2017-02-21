Local fire department applies for grant to save 13 jobs

A Mid-Michigan city is continuing to fight to keep firefighters on the job.

Trouble has been on the horizon for the Saginaw Fire Department. The city, which has been losing revenue for several years, doesn't have enough money to pay all of its firefighters.

For the past few years the city has relied on the federal Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (or SAFER) grant to pay for much needed staffing in the fire department.

Saginaw Mayor Dennis Browning said if that grant isn't renewed some serious changes could be coming and 13 currents staffers could be out of a job.

The one-year SAFER grant has been keeping fire staffing levels above water for the last few years, compensating for the city's loss of tax revenue when the population declined by half.

Browning said the preference would be to not need federal money to run the fire department, but in a cash-strapped city there's not much that can be done.

The fire department applied to renew the grant Monday night, according to the city of Saginaw.

The current SAFER grant runs out in September, Browning said.

