Boat launches opening at Bay City State Recreation Area - WNEM TV 5

Boat launches opening at Bay City State Recreation Area

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Good news for boaters, the Bay City State Recreation Area is pushing in skid piers at the mouth of the Saginaw River, and at the state boat launch at Quanicassee.

The move comes after all the ice cleared out of the area.

Just remember that the water is still extremely cold.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.