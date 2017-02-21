Michigan prep girls basketball poll - WNEM TV 5

Michigan prep girls basketball poll

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Detroit  King  (5)                    (17-1)    75                     
  2.  Warren  Cousino                        (18-2)    69                     
  3.  Saginaw  Heritage                    (17-1)    66                     
  4.  Midland  Dow                              (17-2)    60                     
  5.  DeWitt                                        (17-1)    53                     
  6.  Southfield  A  &  T                    (13-4)    43                     
  7.  Muskegon  Mona  Shores            (15-3)    40                     
  (tie)Port  Huron  Northern          (17-3)    40                     
  9.  East  Kentwood                          (17-1)    33                     
10.  Hartland                                    (17-1)    26                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Northville (16-2) 18, East Lansing (16-2) 18, Marquette (16-2) 16.
Class B
School                                                                Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Ypsilanti  Arbor  Prep.  (4)                  (18-0)    74                     
  2.  Detroit  Country  Day  (1)                      (16-1)    70                     
  3.  Williamston                                              (17-1)    64                     
  4.  Grand  Rapids  Catholic  Central          (18-1)    61                     
  5.  Freeland                                                    (19-0)    56                     
  6.  Marshall                                                    (16-2)    50                     
  7.  Hamilton                                                    (17-1)    44                     
  8.  Ida                                                              (16-2)    41                     
  9.  Bay  City  John  Glenn                              (14-4)    27                     
10.  Muskegon  Oakridge                                  (17-2)    24                     
(tie)Kalkaska                                                  (12-3)    24                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class C
School                                                          Record  Total  Points 
  1.  Sandusky  (3)                                      (18-0)    58                   
  2.  Traverse  City  St.  Francis            (15-1)    52                   
  3.  Centreville                                        (18-1)    51                   
  4.  Munising                                              (18-0)    42                   
  5.  Detroit  Edison  PSA  ECOE(1)          (12-4)    40                   
  6.  Pewamo-Westphalia                            (15-2)    38                   
  7.  St.  Ignace  LaSalle                          (17-2)    37                   
  8.  Reese                                                    (17-2)    34                   
  9.  Norway                                                  (18-0)    33                   
10.  Blissfield                                          (16-2)    18                   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Laingsburg (14-3) 13.
Class D
School                                                              Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Pittsford  (4)                                        (18-0)    60                     
  2.  Mount  Pleasant  Sacred  Heart            (16-1)    56                     
  3.  Hillman                                                    (17-1)    52                     
  4.  Gaylord  St.  Mary                                  (17-1)    46                     
  5.  Waterford  Our  Lady                              (15-4)    45                     
  6.  St.  Joseph  Michigan  Lutheran          (17-2)    38                     
  7.  Baraga                                                      (15-2)    37                     
  8.  Crystal  Falls  Forest  Park                (16-3)    33                     
  9.  Bellaire                                                  (12-4)    26                     
10.  Cedarville                                              (12-6)    15                     
   Others receiving votes: Pickford (14-4) 14, Engadine (12-4) 13.
Copyright Associated Press 2017.  All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.