Michigan prep girls basketball poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School Record Total Points
1. Detroit King (5) (17-1) 75
2. Warren Cousino (18-2) 69
3. Saginaw Heritage (17-1) 66
4. Midland Dow (17-2) 60
5. DeWitt (17-1) 53
6. Southfield A & T (13-4) 43
7. Muskegon Mona Shores (15-3) 40
(tie)Port Huron Northern (17-3) 40
9. East Kentwood (17-1) 33
10. Hartland (17-1) 26
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Northville (16-2) 18, East Lansing (16-2) 18, Marquette (16-2) 16.
Class B
School Record Total Points
1. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. (4) (18-0) 74
2. Detroit Country Day (1) (16-1) 70
3. Williamston (17-1) 64
4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-1) 61
5. Freeland (19-0) 56
6. Marshall (16-2) 50
7. Hamilton (17-1) 44
8. Ida (16-2) 41
9. Bay City John Glenn (14-4) 27
10. Muskegon Oakridge (17-2) 24
(tie)Kalkaska (12-3) 24
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class C
School Record Total Points
1. Sandusky (3) (18-0) 58
2. Traverse City St. Francis (15-1) 52
3. Centreville (18-1) 51
4. Munising (18-0) 42
5. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE(1) (12-4) 40
6. Pewamo-Westphalia (15-2) 38
7. St. Ignace LaSalle (17-2) 37
8. Reese (17-2) 34
9. Norway (18-0) 33
10. Blissfield (16-2) 18
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Laingsburg (14-3) 13.
Class D
School Record Total Points
1. Pittsford (4) (18-0) 60
2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (16-1) 56
3. Hillman (17-1) 52
4. Gaylord St. Mary (17-1) 46
5. Waterford Our Lady (15-4) 45
6. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (17-2) 38
7. Baraga (15-2) 37
8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (16-3) 33
9. Bellaire (12-4) 26
10. Cedarville (12-6) 15
Others receiving votes: Pickford (14-4) 14, Engadine (12-4) 13.
