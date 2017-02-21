Michigan prep girls basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Detroit King (5) (17-1) 75

2. Warren Cousino (18-2) 69

3. Saginaw Heritage (17-1) 66

4. Midland Dow (17-2) 60

5. DeWitt (17-1) 53

6. Southfield A & T (13-4) 43

7. Muskegon Mona Shores (15-3) 40

(tie)Port Huron Northern (17-3) 40

9. East Kentwood (17-1) 33

10. Hartland (17-1) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Northville (16-2) 18, East Lansing (16-2) 18, Marquette (16-2) 16.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Ypsilanti Arbor Prep. (4) (18-0) 74

2. Detroit Country Day (1) (16-1) 70

3. Williamston (17-1) 64

4. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (18-1) 61

5. Freeland (19-0) 56

6. Marshall (16-2) 50

7. Hamilton (17-1) 44

8. Ida (16-2) 41

9. Bay City John Glenn (14-4) 27

10. Muskegon Oakridge (17-2) 24

(tie)Kalkaska (12-3) 24

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. Sandusky (3) (18-0) 58

2. Traverse City St. Francis (15-1) 52

3. Centreville (18-1) 51

4. Munising (18-0) 42

5. Detroit Edison PSA ECOE(1) (12-4) 40

6. Pewamo-Westphalia (15-2) 38

7. St. Ignace LaSalle (17-2) 37

8. Reese (17-2) 34

9. Norway (18-0) 33

10. Blissfield (16-2) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Laingsburg (14-3) 13.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Pittsford (4) (18-0) 60

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart (16-1) 56

3. Hillman (17-1) 52

4. Gaylord St. Mary (17-1) 46

5. Waterford Our Lady (15-4) 45

6. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran (17-2) 38

7. Baraga (15-2) 37

8. Crystal Falls Forest Park (16-3) 33

9. Bellaire (12-4) 26

10. Cedarville (12-6) 15

Others receiving votes: Pickford (14-4) 14, Engadine (12-4) 13.

