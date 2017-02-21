Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:

Class A

School Record Total Points

1. Grand Rapids Christian (4) (15-0) 74

2. East Lansing (1) (16-0) 71

3. Muskegon (17-0) 63

4. Clarkston (16-1) 62

5. Kalamazoo Central (15-1) 52

6. Detroit U-D Jesuit (14-3) 47

7. Macomb Dakota (15-3) 43

8. Flint Carman-Ainsworth (16-1) 41

9. Holland West Ottawa (16-1) 36

10. Detroit Cass Tech (16-3) 28

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (15-3) 21, Detroit East English (13-4) 15.

Class B

School Record Total Points

1. Wyoming Godwin Heights (3) (17-0) 45

2. River Rouge (16-1) 42

3. New Haven (16-1) 38

4. Frankenmuth (15-1) 35

5. Benton Harbor (16-2) 32

6. Hillsdale (17-0) 31

7. Bridgeport (15-1) 23

8. Grand Rapids Cath. Central (14-3) 22

(tie)Wayland (15-3) 22

10. Ludington (15-1) 20

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class C

School Record Total Points

1. McBain (5) (16-0) 75

2. Kalamazoo Hackett Cath. Central (16-0) 70

3. Monroe St. Mary Cath. Central (16-0) 60

4. Sand Creek (16-0) 56

5. Flint Beecher (13-3) 46

6. Norway (16-1) 45

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard (16-1) 41

8. Niles Brandywine (17-1) 39

(tie) Pewamo-Westphalia (15-1) 39

10. Marlette (17-1) 36

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (16-0) 27, Schoolcraft (15-1) 14, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (15-2) 12.

Class D

School Record Total Points

1. Powers North Central (4) (16-0) 60

2. Southfield Christian (13-3) 55

3. Hillman (15-0) 53

4. Buckley (15-0) 48

5. Bellaire (15-1) 40

6. Pickford (13-3) 30

7. Lansing Christian (13-4) 27

8. Bark River-Harris (13-4) 26

9. Frankfort-Elberta (11-4) 20

10. Fowler (10-5) 18

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

