Michigan prep boys basketball poll

By The Associated Press
   The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:
Class A
School                                                      Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Grand  Rapids  Christian  (4)      (15-0)    74                     
  2.  East  Lansing  (1)                          (16-0)    71                     
  3.  Muskegon                                          (17-0)    63                     
  4.  Clarkston                                        (16-1)    62                     
  5.  Kalamazoo  Central                        (15-1)    52                     
  6.  Detroit  U-D  Jesuit                      (14-3)    47                     
  7.  Macomb  Dakota                                (15-3)    43                     
  8.  Flint  Carman-Ainsworth              (16-1)    41                     
  9.  Holland  West  Ottawa                    (16-1)    36                     
10.  Detroit  Cass  Tech                        (16-3)    28                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Detroit King (15-3) 21, Detroit East English (13-4) 15.
Class B
School                                                        Record      Total  Points 
  1.  Wyoming  Godwin  Heights  (3)        (17-0)      45                     
  2.  River  Rouge                                      (16-1)      42                     
  3.  New  Haven                                          (16-1)      38                     
  4.  Frankenmuth                                      (15-1)      35                     
  5.  Benton  Harbor                                  (16-2)      32                     
  6.  Hillsdale                                          (17-0)      31                     
  7.  Bridgeport                                        (15-1)      23                     
  8.  Grand  Rapids  Cath.  Central        (14-3)      22                     
  (tie)Wayland                                          (15-3)      22                     
10.  Ludington                                          (15-1)      20                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class C
School                                                                            Record    Total  Points 
  1.  McBain  (5)                                                            (16-0)    75                     
  2.  Kalamazoo  Hackett  Cath.  Central                  (16-0)    70                     
  3.  Monroe  St.  Mary  Cath.  Central                      (16-0)    60                     
  4.  Sand  Creek                                                            (16-0)    56                     
  5.  Flint  Beecher                                                      (13-3)    46                     
  6.  Norway                                                                    (16-1)    45                     
  7.  Riverview  Gabriel  Richard                              (16-1)    41                     
  8.  Niles  Brandywine                                                (17-1)    39                     
  (tie)  Pewamo-Westphalia                                        (15-1)    39                     
10.  Marlette                                                                (17-1)    36                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Michigan Center (16-0) 27, Schoolcraft (15-1) 14, Ottawa Lake Whiteford (15-2) 12.
Class D
School                                                    Record    Total  Points 
  1.  Powers  North  Central  (4)        (16-0)    60                     
  2.  Southfield  Christian                (13-3)    55                     
  3.  Hillman                                          (15-0)    53                     
  4.  Buckley                                          (15-0)    48                     
  5.  Bellaire                                        (15-1)    40                     
  6.  Pickford                                        (13-3)    30                     
  7.  Lansing  Christian                      (13-4)    27                     
  8.  Bark  River-Harris                      (13-4)    26                     
  9.  Frankfort-Elberta                      (11-4)    20                     
10.  Fowler                                            (10-5)    18                     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
