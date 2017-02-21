Flint residents speak out about water bill credits ending

The state water credit program for Flint residents will end a month earlier than planned.

The decision came after the latest test results showed Flint's water quality is improving.

"I think it's terrible," said Darryl Williams, Flint resident.

Williams has lived in Flint for the past two years. He said dealing with the water crisis has been tough.

With the state ending financial assistance on the water bills he fears water problems in the city could get even worse.

Williams said his house is up for sale and he plans on moving out of state.

"We have this comprehensive plan to get things fixed, but it's not really effective at all," Williams said.

The state said they are ending the portion they were covering on the water bills beginning in March despite Mayor Karen Weaver's attempts to change Gov. Rick Snyder's mind.

State officials said the water is below the federal action level for lead.

Lyncha Jones works and lives in Flint. He said his water is still plagued with problems.

"I don't think it's safe right now because I've turned my water on and it's got a real white look to it," Jones said.

He said his bills are too high and he doesn't want to pay for water he doesn't trust. He believes the state should continue to cover the bills.

"Yeah, I think they need to keep the credits going and give us more time to pay less money. It took years for them to do this. We only had the credits for what, seven months," Jones said.

As for Williams, he said his Flint home has never had an issue with lead and he hopes to sell quickly. He said he believes Flint will see brighter days.

"I see some growth happening. It's slow. I think eventually it will come back to the residential areas where people live that need the help," Williams said.

Flint resident Robert Cavett said besides flushing his toilet, Flint water isn't good for much else.

He owns around a dozen rental properties in the city and said it is disappointing the state will no longer be covering 65 percent of his tenants' water bills.

"It's difficult on the renters because they have to deal with filtered water and they are getting water that they feel is unacceptable as far as drinking water," Cavett said.

He said he is afraid many of his tenants could leave town if they have to pay for water they don't trust.

Another resident, Jonathon Taylor, said he believes some of his family is dealing with health issues related to the water.

"I've got sick. My grandma is sick and my grand dad ain't doing too good either. We gotta do something. I wouldn't want someone else to drink this," Taylor said.

The March bills will be the last bills to include relief for 20 percent of commercial accounts and 65 percent for residential accounts.

Since the program began last April city spokesperson Kristin Moore said more than $40.4 million have been applied to Flint water bills.

