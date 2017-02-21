Church creates Christian superhero movie

A local church is turning to the big screen to spread their message across the community with an action packed film.

The pastor said this labor of love combines all the flash and glam of a blockbuster, but with a spiritual purpose.

"I think it will be entertaining, but entertainment with a purpose," said Pastor Jesse Karls, with the Ames United Methodist Church.

Karls is also the director of the movie called "Greater."

"Greater is a superhero story where God is shown to be the real superhero. And the main character can see what goes on in the spiritual realm. And even though it freaks him out for most of his life he realizes that he's not crazy and what he sees is real," Karls said.

He said it all started with a simple idea.

"I was watching Batman Dark Knight and told my wife I'd love to see a Christian superhero movie. And even though she thought that sounded cheesy, and I did too, that's when I started praying about this and came up with this story," Karls said.

He said people of all ages from all around the community dedicated a lot of their time to making the film.

"It's a lot of hard work, in fact it took us a couple of years from the time we started considering doing this to the time we said we're doing this," Karls said.

Joel Curry, who plays Pastor Lewis in the movie, said the experience was worth every moment.

"I had a really great time filming everything and getting to know people and getting into the character," Curry said.

The same goes for Noah Baldwin, who plays the character Eli Thompson. He said the film easily sets itself apart from the others.

"I think it's a really cool story line and not something you see at all. And I think it should be pushed more and should become more of a popular thing," Baldwin said.

There's no release date for the movie yet, but Karls said they hope to have it in some regional theaters as well as DVD and streaming.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.