Man gets 60 days in jail, probation in hit-and-run death

Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
The Michigan State Police has released an endangered missing advisory for 15-year-old Lacy Nicole Fowler.More >
The Michigan State Police has released an endangered missing advisory for 15-year-old Lacy Nicole Fowler.More >
A disabled Vietnam veteran who captured the hearts of many in Mid-Michigan has passed away.More >
A disabled Vietnam veteran who captured the hearts of many in Mid-Michigan has passed away.More >
A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.More >
A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.More >
More than 250,000 signatures are needed to get the issue on the ballot.More >
More than 250,000 signatures are needed to get the issue on the ballot.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
A former Playboy playmate was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of graffiti removal service after secretly taking a photo of a naked woman in a gym locker room and posting it to Snapchat.More >
It’s a whopper of a fish tale, but in this case, it’s all true.More >
It’s a whopper of a fish tale, but in this case, it’s all true.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
A 2-year-old Missouri girl died after her mom's boyfriend injured the toddler using "wrestling moves" that included picking her up and slamming her on the ground, authorities said.More >
Police are looking for a man who put a gun on the counter of a Saginaw Township business and demanded cash.More >
Police are looking for a man who put a gun on the counter of a Saginaw Township business and demanded cash.More >