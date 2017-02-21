Man gets 60 days in jail, probation in hit-and-run death

A man who pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run death of a homeless woman in Port Huron has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Times Herald of Port Huron reports 34-year-old Matthew David Jarvis was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation. He must spend 60 days in the local jail under the terms of his probation.

Jarvis pleaded guilty in January to leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Seventy-nine-year-old Eleanor Denise Smith was found fatally injured on Sept. 2, 2015, after being struck by a vehicle.

Jarvis was arrested after his girlfriend, Ann Marie Chubb, told another county jail inmate that Jarvis was driving a truck that struck Smith.

She pleaded guilty in January to lying to a police officer about a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.