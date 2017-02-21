Farwell man charged in stabbing

A Farwell man is facing several felony charges in connection with an altercation that ended violently.

Officials with the Clare County Sheriff's department said they were called to the Clare County Hospital after a man showed up there with multiple stab wounds just after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The victim, 21-year-old Brandon Hamilton, of Farwell, gave them the name of the suspect and the location of where the fight happened.

When deputies arrived at the location, they saw the suspect walking and approached him. The suspect ran away.

A K-9 unit tracked him down a short time later and he was taken into custody.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Tyler Miller, who is also from Farwell, was arraigned in the 80th District Court on several charges including assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash. Miller remains in the Clare County jail.

