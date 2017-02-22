UPDATE: Armed robbery reported at local gas station

Saginaw Township Police are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened about 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Admiral gas station across from Stardust Lanes on Bay Road.

Two employees told officers that two male suspects in their 20s dressed in black clothing and wearing ski masks entered the gas station and took an undisclosed amount of money. One of the employees said one suspect had a small black handgun.

Both suspects left on foot from the station.

A MSP K-9 unit tracked the suspects but lost their scent a short distance from the store. Police believe the men may have had a car parked in the vacant Ponderosa Restaurant parking lot.

The employees were not hurt in the robbery, according to officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

