UPDATE: Armed robbery reported at local gas station

Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
Police have found a missing teenager.More >
Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after a devastating crash.More >
A disabled Vietnam veteran who captured the hearts of many in Mid-Michigan has passed away.More >
A busy morning at a popular Michigan restaurant turned into chaos as federal agents detained three of its workers.More >
A Virginia hospital says its staff has successfully delivered sextuplets and the three boys and three girls are thriving. VCU Medical Center in Richmond announced the births in a statement Wednesday, saying they were the first sextuplets delivered at the hospital.More >
No injuries are reported after an early-morning explosion destroyed a Detroit home.More >
A violent high school brawl led to one student being stabbed multiple times with a pair of scissors.More >
Police need your help location a person of interest in a recent breaking and entering case.More >
Police are investigating after someone robbed the Subway in the Saginaw County community of St. Charles.More >
