Man arrested after injecting himself with drugs

A man was arrested after police say he was seen injecting himself with drugs.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 for reports of a person sitting in a vehicle at the parking lot of a business located on the corner of N. Clare Avenue and E. Cranberry Lake Road.

The caller told dispatch they saw a man inject himself with suspected narcotics.

When deputies arrived they found 29-year-old Eric Hayes of Harrison sitting in the vehicle. Officers also found items associated with drug use.

Police believe Hayes injected himself with a mixture of methamphetamine and Adderall.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.

Bond was set for $10,000 cash.

Hayes remains in the Clare County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.