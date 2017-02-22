$12,500 reward offered in fatal shooting of runner in July - WNEM TV 5

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

A reward has been increased to $12,500 for information that solves the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old nurse in suburban Detroit.

Alexandra Brueger of Holly Township was killed in July in Oakland County's Rose Township while on her regular 10-mile run. Authorities say she was shot four times in the back with a shotgun.

Officials announced a $2,500 increase in the reward during a Tuesday news conference that included a fresh appeal for tips. Her father Franz Brueger says the person responsible "is capable of doing this again to some other family."

Police have been looking for a light-color four-door sedan that may have been speeding on Fish Lake Road between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on July 30.

Anyone with information can call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers.

