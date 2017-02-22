VIDEO: Zoo takes us inside wolf exhibit

Shhh...be very quiet. A local zoo is taking us inside an exhibit to catch up with some howling sisters.

The Saginaw Children’s Zoo added two new Mexican wolves to the wolf exhibit in December. On Wednesday, the zoo shared a video of the wolves roaming in their new home.

“Lead Keeper Mia Bauer has taken us into the exhibit for a quick visit with Izzy and Rachel! As you can see, the two Mexican wolf sisters are still very shy,” the post on Facebook said.

One-and-half-year-old sisters Izzy and Rachel made their way to Saginaw from the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri.

The Mexican grey wolf is a subspecies of the grey wolf. They’re commonly referred to as “El lobo” and are grey with light brown fur on their back.

Though they once numbered in the thousands, these wolves were wiped out in the U.S. by the mid-1970s, with just a handful existing in zoos.

The Children’s Zoo is currently closed for the winter, but members will receive an extra special opportunity to see Izzy and Rachel before the general public during MembersFest on Saturday, April 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

