Boy, 13, dies after being shot while hunting in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Boy, 13, dies after being shot while hunting in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy: GoFundMe Courtesy: GoFundMe
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) -

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting small game in western Michigan.

Michigan State Police responded Saturday to a report of a hunting accident in Oceana County's Greenwood Township and found the boy from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming had been shot. He was taken to a hospital in Muskegon, where police say he was pronounced dead.

A funeral for William "Billy" G. Gort Jr. is planned for Thursday at Frontline Bible Church and he was a student at Pinewood Middle School, which is part of Kentwood Public Schools. The district says counselors will be available Wednesday at his school.

Police say the boy was hunting with two other people at the time. The death is under investigation.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in honor of the boy. Click here to donate. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.