Michigan Lt. Gov. Calley completes trade mission to Mexico

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley has completed a three-day trade mission to Mexico where he met with two companies expanding operations in Michigan.

TREMEC Transmission is investing $54 million and creating 133 jobs in Wixom. Rassini Brakes is investing $17.3 million and creating 55 jobs in Mount Morris Township.

The goal of Calley's trip was to make companies aware of investment opportunities in Michigan.

Calley says Wednesday in a release that the two expansions "mean excellent, well-paying jobs for Michigan residents" and underscore the strength the state's talent in the automotive sector.

Members of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. and other business executives also made the trip.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is the state's marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community and talent development.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.