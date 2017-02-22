Ex-MSU gymnastics doc arraigned on 22 new charges

Nearly two dozen additional charges have been filed against a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexual assault.

Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Nassar, 53, of Holt, was charged in both Ingham and Eaton County on Wednesday with 22 new first degree sexual assault charges. He heard the charges at a pair of arraignments Thursday in Mason County. Each charge is a felony, punishable by up to life in prison.

The acts allegedly happened to nine victims, all gymnasts, in both his home treatment room and in medical settings, including at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic and Twistars Gymnastics Club.

Five of the charges are related to victims being under the age of 13 at the time.

The remaining 17 are a result of alleged interactions with victims who were between 13 and 16-years-old.

“Dr. Nassar preyed on these young girls, he used his status and authority to engage in horrid sexual assaults under the guise of medical procedures. He violated the oath that every doctor takes to do no harm,” said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. “The girls abused by Dr. Nassar were so young, so innocent that they didn’t fully understand what Nassar was doing to them until many years later. We have a duty to protect our children, and that’s what we are doing today.”

Schuettte does anticipate more charges in the future.

"You know these girls, it should have been a time of innocence for them. Instead, Dr. Larry Nassar stole that innocence from them," Schuette said.

Michigan State Police said the department received its first complaint against Nassar in August 2016, less than a month before the first publicized allegations of abuse by two former gymnasts.

Campus Police Chief James Dunlap said his department has received more than 80 complaints about Nassar.

"We want to do the most thorough job we can and we're committed to devote whatever it takes," Dunlap said.

In separate cases filed in 2016, he was charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends.

The Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Agency suspended Nassar’s medical license as of January 2017.

Investigators said he digitally penetrated girls while claiming it was a part of his medical treatment.

"Dr. Nassar used his status and authority to engage in horrid sexual assaults under the guise of medical procedures. Read these warrants, read these affidavits. This guy is disgusting. This guy is despicable. He is a monster," Schuette said.

The Attorney General urges any other victims or those that have relevant information to the investigation to contact 844-99-MSUPD. There is no statute of limitations in criminal sexual conduct first degree charges.

A preliminary examination has been scheduled for early March. Nassar is being held without bond.

If he is convicted of just one of the 23 counts, Nassar could face life in prison.

His lawyer has declined to comment.

