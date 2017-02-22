Entomologist: Winter warmup spurs pests' return in Michigan

A Michigan State University entomologist says the recent stretch of warm winter weather is drawing out insect pests earlier than usual in parts of Michigan.

WLNS-TV reports that stink bugs, boxelder bugs, house flies, gnats and other insects may be emerging from hiding spaces in Michigan homes. Entomologist Howard Russell says more people encounter them as the insects become active.

Russell says what's being seen now "is just kind of a speed up" of what normally would happen at the end of March or in April. He says that even if colder temperatures return to Michigan in the next few weeks the bugs are already active and are here to stay.

