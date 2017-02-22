Mark Wahlberg tees off at Michigan golf course - WNEM TV 5

Mark Wahlberg tees off at Michigan golf course

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

Even Mark Wahlberg thinks Michigan weather is a bit crazy.

The actor posted on Instagram as he teed off at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club in Grand Rapids.

“We’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the boys playing golf. In February. This is crazy,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg recently brought his popular burger chain, Wahlburgers, to Michigan with the first location to open in Greektown in downtown Detroit. 

