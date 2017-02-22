Update: Man found dead in home died of natural causes

An autopsy has confirmed that a man who was found dead in a home in Saginaw County died of natural causes.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s department was called to 15120 S. Merrill Road on Feb. 22 after a neighbor became concerned because he hadn't seen the man in a few days.

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel identified the person as Billy Wayne Albring, 53. An autopsy now confirms Albring died of a stroke.

