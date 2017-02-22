Animal care center to expand facilities

A local animal shelter is looking to expand in all directions and make their facilities more inviting for the public to stop in.

"I love all animals - turtles, cats, dogs, fish, birds - all of them," said Stephanie Murphy, pet advocate.

She has been rescuing animals for 20 years and she said she is passionate about helping animals find their forever homes from shelters, like the Saginaw County Animal Care Center.

"I don't want to see them out there being hurt ya know? Or abused in any way. I want them to be loved," Murphy said.

Director of the animal center, Lisa Stoffel, agrees.

"Separating animal control from adoptable animals so that stray animals would be in one location and adoptable animals would be in another. Adding a clinic type setting with surgical suite so where veterinarian students can come and practice veterinary medicine," Stoffel said.

Stoffel said the plan for the facility is to expand in every direction, which means the parking lot would be completely relocated. She also said she hopes everything is done within two years.

The expansion was made possible thanks to the center's recent partnership with the Saginaw Community Foundation, which is raising funds to reconstruct and update the facility.

"It was really important to partner with someone that knew what they were doing in the fundraising and finance arena. We're looking forward to them taking in donations for the center as well as helping us administer the plan to help obtain additional grant money from other places to make this dream a reality," Stoffel said.

Stoffel said she hopes the renovation will do more than add space for the animals.

"We're looking to make it more comfortable for the animals and a place that the public wants to come to," Stoffel said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.