Residents enjoy unseasonably warm temperatures

A beautiful February day is not unusual in Michigan, but a warm, sunny 65 degree day is a different story.

"This is crazy weather," said Mike Kidd, Saginaw resident.

Kidd took his boat out on the Saginaw River on Wednesday. Normally it would be frozen this time of year.

"This is crazy. I put all my ice fishing stuff away. I'm done for the season and headed to Arizona," Kidd said.

While he is putting winter in his rear view mirror, Katherine Pardo is ready for anything. She said she and her kids have been outside making the most of the spring-like weather.

"We went to the park yesterday and did some soccer. Even if it's cold outside we go play," she said.

Pardo said she has lived in Michigan her whole life and doesn't remember a winter that was ever quite like this one. She said through the years she has learned one lesson on Michigan weather.

"It's Michigan. You never know what the weather is going to be," Pardo said.

This week last year there was 9 inches of snow on the ground. This week two years ago it was -25 degrees.

Temperatures are forecasted to fall back to somewhat normal levels this weekend, but some folks are hoping winter is long gone.

"Hopefully far, far away. Hopefully it's gone," said Ann Schultz, Saginaw resident.

