Organizers host mentor circle for young women

A mentor circle met with young women at Saginaw Valley State University to celebrate, inspire and prepare them for life in the workplace.

The future leaders are working to shatter the glass ceiling.

"I really hope this luncheon helps me with business and how to become bigger in the industry," said QueShyra Mason, senior at Arthur Hill.

Mason is still in high school, but she already has her eye on the future. That future may have started on Wednesday with a mentor circle hosted by the Junior Achievement of North Central Michigan.

Executive Vice President Jen Carpenter said the event focused on preparing young women for what lies ahead.

"It's not about leaving the boys out, it's not that. It's about being women and celebrating and showing what we've done and what we can pass on to our next generation of women leaders," Carpenter said.

While the program is geared toward high school girls, others benefited from it as well like Erika Bronner. She hopes to take what she learned at the event and make a better future for herself.

"I would like leadership skills. Even if I'm not going to be able to put them to use in like an actual job or something. It would be nice just to have those life skills because there may be a chance that I'll get my medical issues fixed and one day I would be able to work and then I can become one of the women leaders in the world," Bronner said.

