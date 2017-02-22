Town hall meeting aimed at helping senior residents with water crisis

A special town hall meeting was held in the city of Flint on Wednesday.

It was aimed at helping some of the city's most vulnerable residents.

"This event is giving us more information about the water crisis," said Marian Hockenhull, resident.

She said she came to the community conversation in Flint to become more educated on where the water crisis currently stands. Hockenhull said dozens of fellow seniors gathered to discuss all aspects of the public health disaster with the American Associated of Retired Persons.

"And perhaps talk about what can be done about the water crisis. More than just information, but talk about action. We have been living out of bottled water for three years," Hockenhull said.

She said she is fed up with the problems plaguing the city. That's why Ezra Tillman hosted the event at the Flint Trinity Missionary Church.

Tillman is a pastor in the city and said it is important to remember the aging population in Flint.

"Haven't been too much concern for the elderly and their affects on the crisis as well. So we wanted to make sure today that we aid in their recovery," Tillman said.

A panel of experts were at the town hall to tell the residents how they can safely combat the lead.

Hockenhull said it's a shame seniors have to go through this, but she is hoping the end to the water crisis is near.

"Trying to take quick showers, cooking, washing. Everything is a burden. So my thing is I would like to see action and we need the pipes," she said.

