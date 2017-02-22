Students experience drunk driving simulator

Some Mid-Michigan high school students should be safer drivers after learning what can happen when driving drunk or distracted.

Students found out how tough it is to walk a straight line when intoxicated. They also experienced the frightening sight of a policeman staring down at them after they were stopped for drunk driving.

The simulators were set up at H.H. Dow High School in Midland on Wednesday. The school received a $1,000 grant from the organization Strive 4 a Safer Drive to offer the simulator for a safe driving campaign. The students appreciated the grant.

"Usually that would come out of our pockets and we'd have to fundraise that ourselves so it's allowed us to do more activities than we would have without it," said Madelynne Reed, junior.

Michigan State Police also provided a simulator.

"It's kind of like a video game, but it shows them that all the different distractions, whether it be friends in the car fiddling with something or being on their phones," said Mark Burch, with MSP.

The students found the simulators interesting. One of them was even busted in virtual reality for drunk driving.

"It was a lot harder to drive drunk than I thought it would be. I knew it was a bad thing, but that was almost impossible," said Ian Matthews, student.

Even an experienced driver who happens to coordinate driving programs at Midland high schools found the simulator very interesting.

"The simulator was tough. It was challenging and it makes you think of all the things coming at you as you're driving that we kind of take for granted once we become experienced," said Sarah Schieber.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.