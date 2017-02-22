Prison for 2 ex-cops in scheme to rob drug dealers, get cash

Authorities said two men have been arrested after a woman was found dead from an apparent drug overdose.More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two homes were searched Friday morning following a two-week investigation by the department and the Bad Axe City Police Department.More >
Police have found a missing teenager.More >
Two drivers were hospitalized in serious condition after a devastating crash.More >
Three teenagers may have been saved from potential human trafficking in Genesee County.More >
A group of teachers are being disciplined after they thought it would be funny to name a student “most likely to become a terrorist.”More >
Southbound I-75 at M-21 (Corunna Road), Exit 118, in Genesee County is back open after a semi-truck rollover.More >
Police say a 3-week-old child who was left alone in a house with three dogs has died after apparently being attacked by one of the animals in western Michigan.More >
Saginaw police officers responded to a cutting Friday evening. It happened at the Birch Park apartment complex, 3000 Birch Park Drive in Saginaw.More >
