Severe storms possible for parts of Michigan on Friday

Our week of wild February weather, which has seen a continuous pattern of above normal temps and multiple days of record high temperatures, will continue to stay wild on Friday, as the risk for severe weather moves in. The First Warn 5 team is breaking down what to expect.

What is the risk?

We are watching a developing storm system that is forecast to move through the state on Friday. Unlike your usual February storm, which would bring snow, the surge of warm air we have been experiencing will continue with this system. This, combined with ample moisture and some instability, is leading to the risk for severe weather on Friday evening.

The biggest risk associated with this line of storms will be damaging winds, that may be strong enough to prompt some severe thunderstorm warnings. The highest risk for severe weather will be south of the Tri-Cities, with a continued increase in the risk for severe weather the farther south you go.

The situation around this weather system is still evolving, but as for right now we can't rule out the possibility for an isolated weak tornado, or some hail as well.

Timing:

For now the timing is looking to be Friday evening. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be around the region from Thursday through Friday, but the strongest of these will not arrive until after the evening rush hour on Friday. A line of strong to severe storms will form around the 6 pm to 8 pm hours and move across the state from the west to the east. These storms should be clear of the region shortly after midnight. Again, damaging winds will be the largest threat associated with this line.

