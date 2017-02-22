Dozens of guns, drugs confiscated from Mid-Michigan home

A homeowner is awaiting formal charges in an investigation that turned up a huge cache of weapons and drugs.

State police confirmed they confiscated 33 assault style rifles, 10 pistols, more than 4,000 rounds of ammo and more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Davison Township home after the Flint Area Narcotics Group conducted an investigation on Jan. 25.

The owner of the Atlas Road residence was suspected of growing marijuana, which prompted the investigation, police said.

The items were discovered at the home, according to Michigan State Police Det. Patrick Richard.

Police also recovered less than an ounce of cocaine, more than 15 grams of mushrooms and six body armor vests, among other items, Richard said.

"I think that law enforcement did a great job and they got to do what they got to do and hold these people accountable," said Amanda Anderson, Davison resident.

The homeowner has since been released. It is unclear when or if he will face criminal charges.

Authorities said it is an open case and the investigation continues.

