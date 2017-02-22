Alleged rapist on loose after report of assault on campus

An alleged rapist is on the loose after Delta College Public Safety received a report of an assault on campus Wednesday evening.

The alleged incident happened in the east parking lot of the main campus near the J wing about 6 p.m., campus public safety said.

The victim told campus police an unknown male grabbed her from behind as she was getting into her vehicle, forced her into her vehicle and assaulted her, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. Police said it is possible another person was driving the vehicle.

The victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

"We have limited information at this point," Public Safety Chief Robert Battinkoff said.

He said there is no surveillance video of the alleged incident because there are no security cameras in that parking lot.

Lt. Dave Kaiser told TV5 on Monday that Delta College Public Safety asked Michigan State Police's Bridgeport Crime Lab to examine the victim's vehicle. Kaiser said the examination was done Friday. The results have not been released, yet.

Battinkoff said he needs tips from the public. He is also hoping the victim will remember more details about her ordeal.

"Very often victims in these crimes have a hard time providing detailed information because of the stress and the trauma involved in it. That information tends to come out over time," Battinkoff said.

If you have any information regarding the incident call Battinkoff at 989-686-9113.

How to defend yourself

The attack at Delta is a stark reminder to men and women to learn how to defend yourself.

"You just never know. That's why it's so important. You just don't know what will happen, no matter if you're grocery shopping, going with friends to the mall," said Bethany Gilman.

Gilman participated in a self defense class on Thursday. It was put on by the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Office Chris Fredenberg said the first thing to do if you see someone approaching is to assert yourself.

"I feel this topic is very important, especially since I have a young daughter. Often times we're telling young girls to be prim and proper, but there's a time not to extend themselves this way," Fredenberg said.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Stockford showed how to protect yourself if you're attacked from behind.

"You can do a shin scrape and a toe stomp. And it really hurts if you twist your leg," Stockford said.

The sheriff's department teaches self defense classes throughout the year.

Stockford said he's had students say those methods have kept them safe and prevented an attack.

"You know repetition and practice and if you commit 100 percent to it, it doesn't matter your size. You can take down," Stockford said.

There is a self defense class at the sheriff's department on March 18. It's almost important to note, any student at Delta who is worried about their safety can call security for an escort to their car.

For more information on the class, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.