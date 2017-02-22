Muslim Americans gather to discuss recent immigration policies

The debate over President Donald Trump's policies on immigration rages on.

A group of people filled the library in the Flint Islamic Center Wednesday to discuss the issues.

"Everybody is basically a little worried and anxious," said Alaa Zaghmlut, Muslim American.

She is an American citizen living in Genesee County. She said many of her fellow Muslim friends and family are scared about what the future could bring in light of President Trump's travel ban.

Zaghmlut attended a town hall meeting on Wednesday to learn her rights as an U.S. citizen.

"Right now it's not an issue for me, but I still wanted to come in and know my rights if I do travel or my kids travel," she said.

Zaghmlut's concerns were shared throughout the room as many people were unaware of what the president's executive orders mean for them and their family.

"We have a very large Syrian population here in Genesee County and I think the fact the order targets Syrian refugees is part of the reason why it's so impactful to our community," said Alexandra Nassar, attorney.

The room was filled with American citizens, many who said they are worried the orders are a sign of increasing intolerance in the country.

"It happened to me in the Kroger parking lot when I had my two little sons and my sons were like, 'Why is she telling you to go home?' So I don't want them to feel they aren't as American as everyone else," said Muna Jondy, immigration attorney and spokesperson for the Flint Islamic Center.

Nassar said given the political culture right now, it's more important than ever for Muslim Americans to know their rights.

"There's a lot of fear. People are afraid right now. They think that this is just the beginning of something that's targeting individuals based on their religion, race and that's a very scary thing," Nassar said.

