Virginia Tech professor honored for bringing water crisis to light

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ANN ARBOR, MI (WNEM) -

The engineer who helped bring the Flint water crisis to light was honored Wednesday. 

Marc Edwards of Virginia Tech received the Borchardt-Glysson Water Treatment Innovation prize from the University of Michigan. 

His work is credited not only with helping Flint, but highlighting deficiencies in water systems nationwide. 

