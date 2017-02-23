Get a new set of wheels for the great outdoors - WNEM TV 5

Get a new set of wheels for the great outdoors

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

You can kick the tires on a new set of wheels for the great outdoors. 

The Birch Run Expo Center is hosting an RV and Camper Show from dealers throughout Mid-Michigan. 

It opens Thursday afternoon and Friday at 2 p.m. and continues through the weekend. 

Admission is $7. 

