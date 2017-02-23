'Brinley the Brave' recovering after bone marrow transplant

Diesel learning about his procedure (Source: Brinley the Brave on Facebook)

A brave brother and sister are starting the long road to recovery after a potentially life-saving donation.

Brinley Jungnitsch, of Hemlock, is battling leukemia for the second time. The 6-year-old and her family are in Seattle, Washington as she recovers from a bone marrow transplant, chemotherapy treatments and total body radiation in an effort to reach a true cure.

In December of 2016, Brinley and her family learned her brother, Diesel, was a 10/10 perfect bone marrow match.

“We are so happy in tears to finally be on the better side of the 25th percentile! I am so very proud to be the mom of two super heroes,” said Jessica Jungnitsch, Brinley’s mother, on Facebook.

Diesel donated to Brinley on Thursday, Feb. 23. On Feb. 24 family members told TV5 that they are both doing well after the transfusion was completed yesterday. But that they are in a bit of "waiting mode".

Jessica said Diesel had a superhero costume to wear for Thursday’s procedure. She posted a photo of a green suit and mask that says “Diesel the Donor” with the date “2-23-17.”

He has been nicknamed Diesel the Donor.

The students at Brinley's school in Hemlock celebrated the special day by wearing T-shirts.

Her kindergarten teacher Donna Schantz said supporting the family in anyway possible is the goal.

"Because it really touches home. Everybody knows someone that's suffering from cancer, going through a rough time. We have two parents that are dealing with cancer in their lives in our classroom right now. I lost a mom and brother to cancer and it's just rough and we want to see good people pull through," Schantz said.

To follow updates on Brinley and Diesel, click here.

There is also an online T-shirt fund in honor of Brinley. To purchase a shirt, click here.

