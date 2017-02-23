Mark Wahlberg wants to bring more Wahlburgers to Michigan

Why was Mark Wahlberg in Michigan earlier this week? We now know.

The Detroit Free Press reports the actor wants to bring more Wahlburgers restaurants to the state.

A day after his visit to Grand Rapids, the 45-year-old stopped by Greektown in downtown Detroit where he first opened his specialty burger joint in Michigan last year.

"You know what, I come to Michigan as often as I possibly can," Wahlberg told Brad Galli of WXYZ. "We had a great meeting with the Meijer guys yesterday. But we're about to announce some new locations for the restaurants. I've made so many great friends here, I come as often as possible."

Wahlberg posted to Instagram on Tuesday while playing golf at Thornapple Pointe Golf Club.

The “Transformers” star commented on the wacky Michigan weather saying “We’re in Grand Rapids, Michigan with the boys playing golf. In February. This is crazy.”

