Stephen Colbert comments on Kid Rock for U.S. Senate

Talk show host Stephen Colbert reacted Wednesday night to reports that rockers Kidd Rock and Ted Nugent want to represent Michigan in the U.S. Senate.

On the Late Show, Colbert suggested Rock and Nugent were both inspired to run by President Trump. The president was also a TV celebrity before becoming a politician.

Colbert poked fun at the Michigan rockstars by interviewing a fake one with local roots.

“But the race is still wide open and here with an exclusive announcement we have live from Detroit, Shrieking Joe the Saginaw Psychopath, everybody,” Colbert introduced.

Watch the interview below, but BEWARE Shrieking Joe uses a lot of obscenities.

