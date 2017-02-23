Dead pigs found mutilated, dumped in business dumpster

An investigation is underway after the carcasses of more than a dozen pigs were found mutilated and dumped in a dumpster.

Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to an Ithaca business Tuesday morning after the owner found the 16 dead pigs in his dumpster.

Some of the pigs, which were around two feet long, had been dissected with a sharp tool like a scalpel, and had organs missing.

Investigators believe the bodies were dumped late Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Some were in gray bags; others were wrapped in paper similar to what would be on an examination table. There were also things like scalpels and rubber gloves in the dumpster.

While the investigation is ongoing, deputies are examining one theory that they may have been part of a medical or science experiment, although no local schools or universities were using pigs for training.

There have also been no reports of stolen farm animals.

The Department of Agriculture is testing the pigs to check for any signs of disease.

Deputies are taking a look at surveillance video in the area, and ask if you have any information that you call Det. Mike Morris at (989) 875-4128.

