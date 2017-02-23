WATCH LIVE: It's a boy! April & her calf are doing well

After weeks of waiting, April the giraffe is a mom!

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York has been livestreaming the animal for weeks as viewers waited for the birth of the calf.

On Saturday morning, just before 10 a.m. EST April gave birth to her calf. Zoo officials confirm the calf is a boy and both mom and baby are doing fine.

The calf weighs in at 129 pounds and stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months. They can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours, and up to a full day.

April, is 15. This was her fourth calf. The father, Oliver, is five. This is his first calf.

A contest will be held to decide on a name for the calf, which stood for the first time about 45 minutes after he was born.

Shortly after the calf's birth, the Toys R Us sponsor logo switched to Babies R Us.

Animal Adventure Park is currently closed to the public and will open in mid-May.

Watch the live stream below.

For mobile users, click here.

