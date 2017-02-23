Dive into a bowl of chili at this weekend's Polar Bear Plunge

If you plan on taking a dive into freezing cold temperatures this weekend, maybe some delicious chili will warm your bones.

Several restaurants in Bay City are taking part in the Polar Bear Chili Cook Off this Saturday. It's all part of helping the annual Polar Bear Plunge for the Michigan Special Olympics.

The chefs behind it couldn't be happier to participate.

The chili cook-off and polar plunge begin at noon.

