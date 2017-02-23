Two local hospitals among first to use new dissolving stent

Two Mid-Michigan hospitals are now using a new procedure to help prevent and treat heart disease.

Cardiologists at Genesys Heart Institute and St. Mary’s of Michigan in Saginaw can now implant a new, FDA-approved fully dissolving stent for patients with coronary artery disease.

Coronary artery disease affects some 15 million Americans and is the leading cause of death worldwide.

Doctors use the stent to open clogged heart arteries and restore normal blood floor. After a few months, the stent begins to dissolve gradually.

After two to three years, it will dissolve completely.

Surgeons previously used metal stents, which they said served no additional purpose once the vessel healed and occasionally caused future blockages.

“If other interventions are required in the future, it is easier for cardiologists to work on these arteries that don’t have metal stents,” said John Collins, MD, medical director of the cardiac catheterization lab at St. Mary’s. Collins was the first doctor to place the dissolving stent at the hospital.

Genesys and St. Mary’s are the only two hospitals in our region offering the Absorb bioabsorbable stent for heart patients.

There are only 50 hospitals nationwide offering the procedure.

