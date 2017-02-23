Teen still recovering from rampage shooting a year later

Over a year after a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan, a 15-year-old girl who survived being shot in the head is still recovering from the incident.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports Abigail Kopf was the youngest survivor of the Feb. 20, 2016, shootings in Kalamazoo County that killed six people and wounded two others.

Her father, Gene Kopf, tells WWJ-TV she has undergone two surgeries to replace the shattered part of her skull.

Gene Kopf says the family didn't attend a memorial on the anniversary of the incident because Abigail recently had surgery, and the family wanted privacy.

The random shootings occurred at an apartment complex, a car dealership and outside a restaurant. Authorities have said they were carried out by an Uber driver in between rides picking up passengers.

Jason Dalton faces six counts of murder.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.