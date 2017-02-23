Mother pleads guilty in death of 4-month-old

A 19-year-old mother has pleaded guilty in the death of her 4-month-old daughter.

Kayla Coon pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of involuntary manslaughter and once count of second degree child abuse.

On Aug. 18, 2016, Owosso Public Safety was called to the 700 block of Corunna Avenue for reports of a baby not breathing.

When they arrived they found Aria Miller dead and lying on the floor.

While investigators report they didn’t see any visible injuries to the infant, they said she was severely malnourished and underweight.

In October 2016, an autopsy revealed the cause of death was neglect of the child’s basic needs and medical conditions. The girl’s death was classified a homicide.

The police chief said the baby was starved to death. He said Aria was born at 8 pounds and when they responded to her body she weighed 6 pounds.

"It was our job, Det. Cecil's job. Somebody's got to look out for the baby. The mother did not provide the basic medical care. So we felt compelled to do everything in our power to do what was right for her and to bring justice for her," Police Chief Kevin Lenkart said.

He said investigators talked to Aria's doctor and child protective services. They both told them they tried to help, but her mother didn't accept it.

"She didn't show up to appointments, didn't answer cell phones or text messages. And she of course never called 911, even when the baby was obviously very sick," Lenkart said.

On Feb. 23, 2017, the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for 19-year-old Kayla Coon of Owosso.

Coon is scheduled to be sentenced on June 2.

