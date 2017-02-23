Need a Lyft? It's coming to more local cities

Need a lift? Pretty soon more Mid-Michigan resident will be able to call Lyft for a ride.

The ride service is expanding into more local cities as part of its nationwide effort to roll out the welcome mat to 50 new cities.

With a tap of the app, you will soon be able to get a ride in Saginaw, Flint and Midland. Mt. Pleasant was already part of Lyft's locations before the expansion.

So how does it work?

Just download the app and add a payment method. Ask for a ride, and a driver nearby will give you an estimated pick-up time.

Jump in, and when you’re at your destination, simply pay through your phone.

Looking for a job? Click here to apply to be a Lyft driver.

Local taxi companies said they are actually thrilled about the ride-sharing service.

"Anything anybody can do to serve this community, provide jobs and get people where they need to go is needed in the city of Saginaw," said Karyn Paccione, office manager at Custom Cab.

She said her company is so busy on a daily basis they have to turn business away.

"I'm probably turning away 10 to 15 rides daily," Paccione said.

Lyft said each driver goes through a background check and driving record check.

