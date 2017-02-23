Finn announces he is leaving after contract - WNEM TV 5

Finn announces he is leaving after contract

Posted: Updated:
Source: Bay City Source: Bay City
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

It’s official, Bay City Manager Rick Finn has announced he will be parting ways with the city at the end of his contract in June.

The news broke at Thursday’s Annual State of the Community luncheon.

Finn was hired in March of 2014 and had served in numerous communities prior to him serving in Bay City.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.