Police warn of counterfeit bills

Police are warning residents to be on the look out for counterfeit money in one Mid-Michigan community.

The Burton police said suspects are passing out fake $100 bills that say "For Motion Picture Use Only" on the right side of the bills.

Police are urging residents to take an extra moment to look over the money to make sure it is real. If you have any doubt of the validity of the bill ask for a smaller denomination or a different bill, police said.

