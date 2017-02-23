Remembering Sam: Baseball pavilion to be built in his memory

One year ago this Saturday the TV5 newsroom and the entire community was shocked to learn Sam Merrill had died.

Since then the station and local groups have worked together to honor his memory holding CPR classes and tributes. The TV5 studio was even dedicated to his legacy.

Anyone who knew Sam knew he loved his son and sports. Baseball was one of his favorites.

A group is working to rename and revamp a little league baseball park in tribute of the late, great anchor.

He spent nearly two decades coming into the hearts and homes of Mid-Michigan. Now a local little league is looking to say thank you.

"Well, it's a project that's been in the works for a long time," said Daryl Gotham, president of the North Saginaw Township Little League.

It will be called the Sam Merrill Memorial Pavilion and it will be located at the North Saginaw Township Little League Park.

"Finally, I think we have the community involvement and the backing for us to hopefully get the fundraising in order and build a new pavilion concession stand and bathroom," Gotham said.

Gotham said Sam's son James actually plays in the league.

"They had meant to sign him up and through the process had forgotten and so we reached out to them and offered to allow him to play here for free. Ya know, signed him up," Gotham said.

Gotham said once the project is completed it will include a concession stand with three sides for people to order, bathrooms and a covered pavilion.

The project is funded solely through private fundraising, but Gotham said they still have a ways to go.

"We've got plans in place. It's more of an issue of getting enough funding in order. If we can our goal is to start in August," Gotham said.

If you'd like to donate a GoFundMe page has been set up.

