Co-owner of Gephart Funeral home dies

Doug Luczak, 54, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The Bay City native was co-owner of the Gephart Funeral Home.

He died at his family's cabin in Gladwin, according to his obituary.

Luczak was an active member of the Bay City Moose Lodge #169, the Knights of Columbus Council #414, the Bay City Lions Club and other organizations in the area.

He is survived by his wife Cynthia, son Matthew, daughter Megan, mother Thelma and several other relatives.

His funeral will take place Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 1000 S. Wenona in Bay City, where Luczak was a member.

His family will be present at the Gephart Funeral Home on Sunday to receive friends and family from noon to 8 p.m.

