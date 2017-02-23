Cheerleaders apologize for Trail of Tears reference

Cheerleaders at an Upper Peninsula school have apologized to Indian tribes for an offensive poster that was displayed at a basketball game.

The sign said, "Hey Speedboys, Get Ready to leave in A Trail of Tears!! Round 2." Trail of Tears is known as a historical reference to the forced removal of Cherokee Indians in the 1830s.

The Daily Mining Gazette says the sign was displayed at a Feb. 7 game between Wakefield-Marenisco and Bessemer, whose nickname is Speedboys.

A letter to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community was read at a tribal council meeting Tuesday. The Wakefield-Marenisco cheerleaders apologized for what they described as their "lack of good judgment and sensitivity."

Superintendent Cathy Shamion says students didn't recognize the connection to U.S. history.

