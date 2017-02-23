Lions add Burton

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Lions have signed offensive tackle Pierce Burton. Detroit made the move Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Burton was on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad last year. The former Mississippi standout was on practice squads in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. He was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings.

