Police: Bus shot at with students on board - WNEM TV 5

Police: Bus shot at with students on board

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A bus with 32 students on board was shot at Thursday.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of S. Dort Highway and Cherokee.

The MTA bus was parked at Eldon Baker and Cherokee when it was shot, according to Flint police. A new bus was immediately sent to pick up the students and take them home.

Police said a rear window of the bus was broken from what appeared to be a single round.

Ed Benning, with the MTA, said several 'girls' had bits of shattered glass fly into their hair, but no injuries were reported.

Benning said he was told 2 people were shooting at each other, and the bus apparently got caught in the middle.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

“I’m glad no one was hurt in the incident,” Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson said. “But, we’re going to have a police officer on that bus for a while just as a precaution. I want the public to feel safe, and if having an officer on the bus with passengers will make them feel better then that is what we’re going to do.”

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:04:05 GMT

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

  • Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

    Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:55:41 GMT
    Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.    Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.    The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.    Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,&qu...More >
    Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.    Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.    The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.    Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,&qu...More >

  • Woman critically injured in home invasion

    Woman critically injured in home invasion

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:52:30 GMT

    Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.

    More >

    Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.