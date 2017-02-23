Police: Bus shot at with students on board

A bus with 32 students on board was shot at Thursday.

No one was injured during the incident, police said. It happened about 3:45 p.m. in the area of S. Dort Highway and Cherokee.

The MTA bus was parked at Eldon Baker and Cherokee when it was shot, according to Flint police. A new bus was immediately sent to pick up the students and take them home.

Police said a rear window of the bus was broken from what appeared to be a single round.

Ed Benning, with the MTA, said several 'girls' had bits of shattered glass fly into their hair, but no injuries were reported.

Benning said he was told 2 people were shooting at each other, and the bus apparently got caught in the middle.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time.

“I’m glad no one was hurt in the incident,” Flint Police Chief Tim Johnson said. “But, we’re going to have a police officer on that bus for a while just as a precaution. I want the public to feel safe, and if having an officer on the bus with passengers will make them feel better then that is what we’re going to do.”

