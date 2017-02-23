Police: Bus shot at with students on board

The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon.More >
Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.More >
A Mid-Michigan payday loan business, was robbed this afternoon.More >
Police are investigating after a body was found in Saginaw. The body was found next to a building near the Saginaw River by the Court Street Bridge.More >
Three teenagers may have been saved from potential human trafficking in Genesee County.More >
"I made the wrong choice, and now I'm paying for it for the rest of my life."More >
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >
