Little Tikes recalling toddler swing - WNEM TV 5

Little Tikes recalling toddler swing

Posted: Updated:
By Meg McLeod, Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Little Tikes is recalling roughly 540,000 pink 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure swings.

In a news release Thursday, Little Tikes reported the plastic seat can crack or break, which can cause a child to fall. 

The Hudson, Ohio company said the affected swings were manufactured between November 2009 and December 2013.

Little Tikes said it's received 140 reports of the Snug n' Secure pink toddler swing breaking. Thirty-nine injuries to children were reported, including abrasions, bruises, cuts, bumps to the head and two broken arms.

The affected swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us, the company's website and other retailers nationwide from November 2009 to May 2014. Little Tikes added affected customers should stop using the recalled swings immediately and contact the company for a refund in the form of company credit.

For the model number, UPC and other information, go to the company's news release

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Body found outside Great Lakes Bay Health Center

    Saturday, May 27 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-05-27 21:04:05 GMT

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

    The body of a man has been found in Saginaw Saturday afternoon. 

    More >

  • Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

    Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor announce separation

    Saturday, May 27 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-05-27 20:55:41 GMT
    Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.    Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.    The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.    Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,&qu...More >
    Ben Stiller and his wife of 17 years say they are separating.    Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. The pair has been a couple for 18 years and married in May 2000. They have two children together.    The actors wrote that their priority is raising their two children and requested privacy.    Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller's films, including "Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,&qu...More >

  • Woman critically injured in home invasion

    Woman critically injured in home invasion

    Friday, May 26 2017 11:52 PM EDT2017-05-27 03:52:30 GMT

    Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.

    More >

    Michigan State Police officers responded Friday evening to a home invasion with serious injuries.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.