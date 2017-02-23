Little Tikes recalling toddler swing

Little Tikes is recalling roughly 540,000 pink 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure swings.

In a news release Thursday, Little Tikes reported the plastic seat can crack or break, which can cause a child to fall.

The Hudson, Ohio company said the affected swings were manufactured between November 2009 and December 2013.

Little Tikes said it's received 140 reports of the Snug n' Secure pink toddler swing breaking. Thirty-nine injuries to children were reported, including abrasions, bruises, cuts, bumps to the head and two broken arms.

The affected swings were sold at Walmart, Toys "R" Us, the company's website and other retailers nationwide from November 2009 to May 2014. Little Tikes added affected customers should stop using the recalled swings immediately and contact the company for a refund in the form of company credit.

For the model number, UPC and other information, go to the company's news release.