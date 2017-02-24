Law firm: 'Justice isn't just prosecuting Dr. Nassar'

A law firm representing a dozen alleged victims held a press conference Friday to discuss what they called an "institutional wrongdoing" in the case of a former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of sexual assault.

David Mittleman and Manvir Grewal Sr., of Grewal Law in Okemos held the news conference to discuss new details about the investigation into Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar, 53, of Holt, was arraigned Thursday in both Ingham and Eaton Counties on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The acts allegedly happened to nine victims, all gymnasts, in both his home treatment room and in medical settings, including at the MSU Sports Medicine Clinic and Twistars Gymnastics Club.

Five of the charges are related to victims being under the age of 13 at the time.

The remaining 17 are a result of alleged interactions with victims who were between 13 and 16-years-old.

In separate cases filed in 2016, he was charged with possessing child pornography and molesting the daughter of family friends.

Grewal said they wanted to discuss an incident that happened two days ago at a press conference held by Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and MSUPD Chief James Dunlap.

“One of our survivors requested that our presence be there for her, to assist her in her healing process. To our shock, we were not allowed in that press conference,” Grewal said. “These survivors need our support, the community continues to support them, but we need transparency.”

Grewal said he hopes in the future Schuette allows victims or their representatives to attend press conferences announcing charges or updates to the case.

Grewal also said he applauds and commends Schuette and his whole team for their hard work in bringing justice against Nassar, as well as the Michigan State University Police Department.

He does, however, have some concerns about what the law firm calls an ‘institutional wrongdoing.'"

“Chief Dunlap indicated, ‘our priority is getting justice for the survivors and we’re determined to make certain that occurs,’ Grewal quoted from the press conference. “Justice isn’t just prosecuting Dr. Nassar. Justice includes investigating what Michigan State did or failed to do in preventing these atrocities from occurring.”

Grewal is concerned about MSU handling the internal investigation, and would like the FBI to be involved.

“I hope Michigan State University turns over all documentation,” Grewal said.

The university has hired a law firm to investigate how school officials handled complaints against Nassar.

Grewal said there is a clear conflict of interest since MSU is also accused of wrongdoing.

"Let's be very clear here. This is not an independent investigation. This is an internal investigation where they hired Patrick Fitzgerald and his firm, along with Miller Cantfield to investigate any wrongdoings," Grewal said.

Grewal and Mittleman said their clients saw Nassar for back pain and during those visits he used improper touching without gloves. They said some of their patients now suffer from mental health issues, depression and panic attacks as a result.

Their lawyers are calling for more than a look into Nassar's actions. They said doctors who signed off on Nassar's behavior after victims filed complaints should be held accountable.

"If they're relying on yes it's a known procedure, but they didn't tell him under the circumstances of which it is used - bare-handed, no consent, without a chaperone present," Mittleman said.

They said in order for MSU students to regain faith in their institution it will need to do more than a so-call internal investigation.

"I'd like to see the FBI get involved," Mittleman said.

A preliminary examination for Nassar has been scheduled for early March. Nassar is being held without bond.

