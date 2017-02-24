FRAUD ALERT: CMU warning of job offer e-mail scam

Police at Central Michigan University are saying not to respond to unsolicited job offers through e-mail.

The offers call for a personal assistant or similar work. In most cases, the suspects will send a salary check for a higher amount than initially agreed upon. Victims are instructed to send the balance of the check to someone else.

Several days later, the original check bounces and the victims are out of the money they sent.

"Do not provide your personally identifiable information such as social security number, drivers license number, date of birth, or other similar information to people that you do not know. Legitimate employers will not ask for this information via email," police said.

One of the scams uses the address of "@centralmich.org."

All official emails at CMU contain "cmich.edu."

"Remember if it sounds to good to be true, it probably is," police said.

If you were a victim of one of these scams and have sustained a financial loss or exposed your personally identifiable information it is suggested that you contact the CMU Police Department or the police department where you live.

